Zendaya, Anne Hathaway to join Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s new film

Christopher Nolan has decided to add two popular A-list celebrities, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, in his new upcoming film.
Zendaya will be joining her boyfriend Tom Holland in the new movie gig, while Anne will be reuniting with Christopher, they have previously teamed up for the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.
The reports suggested that Christopher has written the script and he’ll be directing the most-awaited film, which Universal Pictures will distribute.
However, the name, plot and the remaining cast has not been revealed yet. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.
Zendaya is in the midst of an exciting awards season, she might get an award for Dune: Part 2 and Challengers.
On the work front, the model has been filming the A24 feature The Drama, starring opposite Robert Pattinson and Alana Haim.
Anne was last seen in The Idea of You. Her upcoming projects include Mother Mary and Warner Bros. titled Flowervale Street from Bad Robot.
Meanwhile, Tom has been working on the fourth installment of the superhero franchise, Spider-Man, with Zendaya.
The romantic couple have read the script of Spider-Man 4.
Tom has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya's MJ, in three Spider-Man movies.