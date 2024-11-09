Trending

Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video

Superstar Mahira Khan is currently filming her upcoming movie 'Love Guru' alongside Humayun Saeed

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Superstar Mahira Khan is currently filming her upcoming movie Love Guru alongside Humayun Saeed
Superstar Mahira Khan is currently filming her upcoming movie 'Love Guru' alongside Humayun Saeed 

Mahira Khan is having a whale of a time in London, United Kingdom!

Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Ho Mann Jahaan starlet shared a long clip featuring her London diaries.

The video kicked off with Khan blowing dandelion in the amazing weather followed by fun road trips with her entire squad.

It later showed a short glimpse of the Verna actress effortlessly working to keep her apartment spic and span.

She was also spotted relishing yummy ice cream cone while bearing the chills of London.

Next up, the Humsafar superstar took fans inside the super-romantic shoot of her upcoming film Love Guru, sporting a mustard saree.

As per the carousel, the long drives, cooking, cleaning sessions and fun banters were seemingly never-ending.

Khan included the song Raanjhan from Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's movie Do Patti to add more appeal to her post. 

“Leap of Faith,” the Bin Roye actress captioned the footage.


Shortly after the clip did rounds, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour love on her.

“For some unknown reasons, can’t stop watching this. This is so wholesome and unfiltered,” wrote one fan.

Another penned, "Full of life, energy and positive vibes.”

“Cuteness overloaded," effused the third.

For the unversed, Mahira Khan achieved the biggest milestone as she bagged the lifetime Achievement Award by the British Parliament. 

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages

WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn

Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Trending News

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Salman Khan takes big decision for upcoming film amid threats
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Yumna Zaidi reveals her 'today's wellness' is pink
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
'Game Changer': Kiara Advani drops new poster ahead of teaser launch event
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win