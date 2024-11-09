Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video

Mahira Khan is having a whale of a time in London, United Kingdom!
Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Ho Mann Jahaan starlet shared a long clip featuring her London diaries.
The video kicked off with Khan blowing dandelion in the amazing weather followed by fun road trips with her entire squad.
It later showed a short glimpse of the Verna actress effortlessly working to keep her apartment spic and span.
She was also spotted relishing yummy ice cream cone while bearing the chills of London.
Next up, the Humsafar superstar took fans inside the super-romantic shoot of her upcoming film Love Guru, sporting a mustard saree.
As per the carousel, the long drives, cooking, cleaning sessions and fun banters were seemingly never-ending.
Khan included the song Raanjhan from Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's movie Do Patti to add more appeal to her post.
“Leap of Faith,” the Bin Roye actress captioned the footage.
Shortly after the clip did rounds, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour love on her.
“For some unknown reasons, can’t stop watching this. This is so wholesome and unfiltered,” wrote one fan.
Another penned, "Full of life, energy and positive vibes.”
“Cuteness overloaded," effused the third.
For the unversed, Mahira Khan achieved the biggest milestone as she bagged the lifetime Achievement Award by the British Parliament.