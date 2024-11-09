King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer

King Charles III has been following an effective trick to stay fit and upbeat amid cancer treatment.
The 75-year-old monarch who has been under cancer treatment since being diagnosed in January this year, has spilled about his workout regime.
His majesty talked to the young athletes at a dinner reception hosted by the monarch at Buckingham palace on Thursday, to celebrate the achievements of Paris Olympics 2024 and Paralympics medallists.
Just a few days ahead of his 76th birthday, Charles revealed that he “exercises twice a day,” telling sprinter Desiree Henry that he “squats and does the pull-up bar,” Telegraph reported.
It was also revealed that Charles “has previously been known to adhere to a strict regimen of Royal Navy-style exercises, learned during his time in the Armed Forces, like his father [the late Prince Philip] before him.”
Charles' beloved sister, Princess Anne filled in for Queen Camilla as she couldn't attend the event due to chest infection.
As per the outlet, the menu for dinner included champagne, canapés and vegetable crisps, "but the health-conscious King did not consume them himself."
This dinner reception comes three days after the palace announced that “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”
“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal," palace statement added.
"She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," Buckingham palace concluded the statement.