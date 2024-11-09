Trending

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

The 'Sabaat' trio are back again for Hum TV's next untitled project

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project 

Jafaa fan dreams are coming true as the two doctors Mawra Hocane and Usman Mukhtar join hands for an exciting new project on HUM TV.

The third name to join them is none other than Ameer Gilani making it a reunion of Sabaat where all the three stars have worked together before. 

Details about the untitled project seem to be under wraps for now with little news about its attractive story line.

Directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Radain Shah, Jafaa’s Dr zara and Dr Numair are ready to show off their charm once again on the TV screens.

The series is a Moomal Production that has plans to reunite the trio once again.

To note, the two superstars garnered much love in Jafaa for their on screen persona as doctors aiming at saving lives.

Both had been going through some difficulties in life and how they tackle such sensitive issues is what became the main highlight of the drama.

After their alleged pairing did wonders, the fans of the drama began urging them to star together again and it seems their wishes have been fulfilled.

On the other hand, Mawra Hocane’s frequent hangouts and online banters with actor Ameer Gilani have been making headlines, sparking romance rumors. 

