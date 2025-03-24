Tamannaah Bhatia talks about personal struggles in empowering women  

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her struggles to empower women in the entertainment industry.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old popular Indian actress revealed the difficulties she has faced to balance her career in Bollywood and in South India.
She further explained that Bollywood is gradually acknowledging gender equality and welcoming the women's approach in the movies.
According to Tamannaah, despite welcoming the women's approach at the workplace, there is still a lot of struggle for them to achieve certain milestones in their respective lives due to a lack of opportunities.
"We are women and we are struggling, it's getting better. It is getting better a lot. There's some part of the wokeness that's working very well for us. The women need to own up to their selves," the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress noted.
The Jailer starlet additionally emphasised the importance of individual empowerment, claiming that taking personal responsibility can lead to a sense of equality.
On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia last worked on Netflix’s thriller-action movie, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.
The movie also stars Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, and Ridhima Pandit in the leading roles.
