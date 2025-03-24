Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event 

Trending

  • March 24, 2025
Priyanka Chopra turned into the biggest cheerleader for her husband, Nick Jonas, during a sound check event in the United States of America.

The Quantico actress attended the event alongside her life partner on Sunday, March 23, at the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

In the viral video clips and photos, Priyanka and Nick arrived holding hands at the event.

For the star-studded event, the globally known singer is wearing a white T-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket and matching pants.

On the other hand, Priyanka was looking chic in a white top under a denim jacket and coordinated pants.

The mom of two was also photographed standing in a corner as the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, performed on the stage.

Priyanka was last spotted at Nick’s Broadway musical show, The Last Five Years, at the Huston Theatre.

Taking to Instagram, she also gave her fans a glimpse of the concert, showing Nick performing live alongside his brothers.

In her post, she wrote, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they're both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet?"

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, share a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January 2022 via surrogacy.

