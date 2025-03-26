Trending

'Sikandar' makers voluntarily cut 14.28 minutes despite censor approval

Salman Khan upcoming film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 13+ certificate

  March 26, 2025
Salman Khan starring, Sikandar, film makers have voluntarily trimmed 14.28 minutes from the film despite already receiving a censor certificate.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Tiger 3 star’s upcoming flick has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 13+ certificate on March 21.

According to the censor certificate, the run time was 150.08 minutes, that is, 2 hours 30 minutes and 8 seconds.

However, the censor board finalized the film's runtime at 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 46 seconds.

It is reported that the filmmakers were approached by the CBFC after obtaining the certificate. ‘

Censor board approached them because some scenes were omitted from the movie after receiving the certificate.

According to the rules, CBFC needs to be informed if any addition or deletion takes place in a film after the issuing of a certificate.

As per the voluntary cut list, the trimming has taken place in 26 scenes. 4 of these scenes are more than 1-minute long.

The makers trimmed 14 minutes and 28 seconds from the film, while also adding 7 seconds of Sanjay's reaction shots.

Sikandar is all set to release in cinemas on March 30.

