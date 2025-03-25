Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay

Nekka Kakkar broke down on stage after arriving three hours late to the Melbourne show.
The Indian singer also apologized for her late arrival and ensured fans that she’ll be more careful in future.
A Reddit user posted a clip of Neha crying on stage while some audience members booed.
She said, “You have been really sweet and patient itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho . I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya. Aap itne der se wait kar rahe ho . I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho.”
The Kaala Chashma crooner added, “I was so worried about ki kya hoga . It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho , I will make you all dance.”
Neha reportedly only performed for an hour in Melbourne on Sunday, a day after her concert in Sydney.
After concluding the concert, she received a lot of backlash for not showing up on time.