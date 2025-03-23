Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See

Ayeza Khan is a beauty in red!
On Sunday, March 23, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her official Instagram account to share some of the breathtaking photographs from her latest photoshoot.
The actress left her 14.5 million fans completely mesmerized by her gorgeous look.
For the photoshoot, Ayeza wore a deep red traditional ensemble featuring intricate gold and silver embellishments. The outfit included a long-sleeved, fitted bodice and an ethnic flowing skirt along with a heavily embroidered dupatta.
To complement her regal look, the Mein starlet opted to go for a bold and glam makeup look, which accentuated her radiant complexion.
The Chand Tara actress, who is openly expressive about her love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, added the hit track Maar Daala from his movie Devdas in the background, elevating the royal vibe to a whole new level.
“Last night, my stylist found this outfit hanging in my closet and we realized it’s been over a year since I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to wear it LOL! We said, darn it, let’s shoot it!” read the caption accompanying the mesmerizing snaps.
The Pakistani actress continued, “Sorry that this isn’t the latest collection from the brand nevertheless it’s magnificent!!! Can you guys guess the designer? Hint: SURKH.”
Striking some elegant poses for the camera, the actress truly took her fans’ breath away.
“Straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie!” commented one, while another expressed, “Can't take my eyes off! Apologiessss!”
A third gushed, “Heavenly Gorgeous!” meanwhile, a fourth penned, “Damnnnnnnnn.”
On the professional front, Ayeza Khan is soon going to be seen in Geo TV drama Humraaz alongside Feroze Khan and Zahid Ahmed.