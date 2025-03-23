OTTPlay Awards 2025: Kajol expresses gratitude on winning Best Actor award

Kajol has expressed gratitude for winning the Best Actor award at OTTPlay Awards 2025.
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was honoured with the prestigious award, at the third edition of the OTTplay Awards 2025, for her role in Do Patti.
Shashanka Chaturvedi’s film features Kajol as Inspector Vidhya Jyothi, who delves into the dark secrets surrounding twin sisters, played by Kriti Sanon.
She took to Instagram and posted pictures of her look from the award.
Kajol penned, “This has been a long week, and all I have to say is that this just brings home the fact that we have to cherish every moment we have.. I am so so grateful for all the love. #awardsnight #dopatti #htottplayawards.”
The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress looked graceful in a long black dress featuring low-cut plunging neckline.
For accessories, she opted for silver ring and earrings.
A fan commented, “Congrats for winning the new award, you totally deserve it.
“Your acting in Do Patti was remarkable, deserved this award,” a third noted.
To note, this new honour marks Kajol’s second OTTplay Award, she previously won Best Debut Actress for her role The Trial.