Salman Khan finds younger version of himself in Rashmika Mandanna

Salman Khan praised his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, stating that she reminds him of his younger self.
During the launch of trailer of his much-awaited film, Sikandar in Mumbai, the Tiger 3 star, who was joined by actors Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj and Anjini Dhawan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director A R Murugadoss, shared his appreciation for Pushpa 2 starlet.
Related: Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was asked at the event, who has done the best work in the film, Khan responded, “All of them are fantastic. They have worked really hard. Miss Mandanna here has given her best, especially.”
He continued, “She was shooting for Pushpa 2 (while also shooting for Sikandar). She used to finish shooting for it by 7 o'clock. Then she would join us at 9 o'clock in the evening. She would shoot with us until 6 am then hop on to the sets of Pushpa 2. This was despite the fact that she was not well. And she shot with us even after breaking her leg. She didn't cancel a single day of shoot.”
Khan quipped, “She reminds me a lot of me! I mean younger me; yesterday wala me!”
Sikandar is set to release in cinemas on March 30.
Related: Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' release date officially announced