Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s fans are filled with thrill and excitement!
On Tuesday, March 25, the Dabangg actor took fans’ excitement to a whole new level by announcing a surprise collaboration with the PK star in his upcoming film, Sikandar.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Ek Tha Tiger actor shared a video, featuring him and the 3 Idiots actor sitting together, discussing an exhilarating crossover with A.R. Murugadoss, Indian film director and screenwriter.
It is worth noting that both Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Sikandar and Aamir Khan’s superhit movie Ghajini are directed by Murugadoss.
Meanwhile, the actors have previously worked together in 1994 comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna, in which Salman played the character of Prem Bhopali, while Aamir played Amar Manohar/Teelu.
“Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini,” penned the Tiger Zinda Hai star.
He also added some hashtags in the caption, stating, “#AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”
In the short clip that build hype among fans, Salman and Aamir were seen sitting with A.R. Murugadoss, giving the director an intense look.
Breaking the silence, the Taare Zameen Par actor asked, “Between me and Salman, who is the real sikandar?” leaving Murugadoss in an amusingly awkward situation.
Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to release on March 30, 2025.