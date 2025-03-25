Trending

Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’

The ‘Dabangg’ star builds anticipation with a surprise collaboration announcement with Aamir Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025

Salman Khan sparks buzz with major Aamir Khan collab: ‘SikandarMeetsGhajini’


Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s fans are filled with thrill and excitement!

On Tuesday, March 25, the Dabangg actor took fans’ excitement to a whole new level by announcing a surprise collaboration with the PK star in his upcoming film, Sikandar.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Ek Tha Tiger actor shared a video, featuring him and the 3 Idiots actor sitting together, discussing an exhilarating crossover with A.R. Murugadoss, Indian film director and screenwriter.

It is worth noting that both Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Sikandar and Aamir Khan’s superhit movie Ghajini are directed by Murugadoss.

Related: Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' release date officially announced

Meanwhile, the actors have previously worked together in 1994 comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna, in which Salman played the character of Prem Bhopali, while Aamir played Amar Manohar/Teelu.

“Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini,” penned the Tiger Zinda Hai star.

He also added some hashtags in the caption, stating, “#AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

In the short clip that build hype among fans, Salman and Aamir were seen sitting with A.R. Murugadoss, giving the director an intense look.

Related: Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance

Breaking the silence, the Taare Zameen Par actor asked, “Between me and Salman, who is the real sikandar?” leaving Murugadoss in an amusingly awkward situation.

Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to release on March 30, 2025.

Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay
Neha Kakkar gets emotional and apologizes after concert delay
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about personal struggles in empowering women
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about personal struggles in empowering women
Salman Khan finds younger version of himself in Rashmika Mandanna
Salman Khan finds younger version of himself in Rashmika Mandanna
Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See
Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See
OTTPlay Awards 2025: Kajol expresses gratitude on winning Best Actor award
OTTPlay Awards 2025: Kajol expresses gratitude on winning Best Actor award
Aditi Rao Hydari wins top honour during OTTPlay Awards 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari wins top honour during OTTPlay Awards 2025
Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance
Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance