Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’

Karan Johar got emotional while expressing support for hit Netflix show, Adolescence.
The Indian filmmaker, who is a father of twin kids, shared that the series is a “wake up” call for parents who are raising children in times of social media.
He took to Instagram to show share his views about the mini-series.
Karan wrote, “To be a Parent I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility. No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent. what you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF.”
Related: Karan Johar reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ trolls
The Koffee With Karan host added, “Adolescence is a wake up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media. I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis. I grew up on books they scroll reels. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons the pandemic is NOW! We just don't see it.”
He described the show as a “gut-wrenching” reflection of parenting and a commentary on social media, saying it was more impactful than anything he had recently seen or experienced.
To note, Adolescence is a show about a 13-year-old boy who is accused of the murdering his classmate.
Related: Karan Johar makes heartfelt remarks for Akshay Kumar