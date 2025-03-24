‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’

Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday have nailed their roles in Kesari Chapter 2 teaser.
The upcoming film is a nail-biting story of a “revolution painted in courage.”
In the official 1-minute and 39-second teaser, Akshay was seen in a powerful avatar, holding his “head high.”
On March 24, Ananya took to Instagram and posted the teaser.
She captioned the post, “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about.”
The caption further read, “A revolution painted in courage. Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out now! In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.”
The teaser started with the audio of women and men screaming as they fled for their lives during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
A judge told Akshay, who plays the role of a stern lawyer, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Responding to him, Akshay's character says, "F*** you."
Karan Singh Tyagi’s film stars R. Madhavan, Ananya and Akshay in the main lead roles.
To note, the upcoming movie will hit theatres on April 13, 2025.
