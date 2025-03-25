Trending

Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema

Sunny Deol will next appear in his upcoming action-thriller movie, 'Jaat'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema
Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema  

Sunny Deol, who recently ended his acting hiatus, has shared meaningful advice for Bollywood producers to prosper Indian cinema. 

The 67-year-old actor said Hindi language producers should have learned from South Indian makers how to evolve Indian cinema's landscape.

During the trailer launch of his new movie Jaat, Sunny hailed the South Indian filmmakers and producers for their tireless efforts to prosper their entertainment industry.

"I want producers of Bombay to learn (from them). You all call it Bollywood, but first refer to it as Hindi cinema, and learn how to make cinema with love from south filmmakers," the Gadar 2 actor added. 

Speaking about his personal work experience with South Indian producers, the father-of-two said, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them. I told them (makers), ‘Let’s do another film’. Maybe I shall go and settle there (in the South.)"

Sunny's upcoming movie, Jaat, was produced by Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers and created by Gopichand Malineni.

The new film is slated to be released across Indian cinemas on April 10, 2025. 

For those unaware, Sunny Deol is the eldest son of popular veteran Indian actor Dharmendra.  

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Karan Johar shows support for ‘gut-wrenching’ series ‘Adolescence’
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event
Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas' sound check event
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight for ‘revolution’
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about personal struggles in empowering women
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about personal struggles in empowering women
Salman Khan finds younger version of himself in Rashmika Mandanna
Salman Khan finds younger version of himself in Rashmika Mandanna
Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See
Ayeza Khan posts breathtaking photos in magnificent red ensemble: See
OTTPlay Awards 2025: Kajol expresses gratitude on winning Best Actor award
OTTPlay Awards 2025: Kajol expresses gratitude on winning Best Actor award
Aditi Rao Hydari wins top honour during OTTPlay Awards 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari wins top honour during OTTPlay Awards 2025
Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance
Aamir Khan opens up about his divorce with Reena amid Gauri Spratt romance
Maya Ali reveals her surprising wedding plans in new appearance
Maya Ali reveals her surprising wedding plans in new appearance
Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at Aishwarya Rai during 2025 Showsha Reel Awards
Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at Aishwarya Rai during 2025 Showsha Reel Awards