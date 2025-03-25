Sunny Deol shares key advice for producers to elevate Indian cinema  

Sunny Deol, who recently ended his acting hiatus, has shared meaningful advice for Bollywood producers to prosper Indian cinema.
The 67-year-old actor said Hindi language producers should have learned from South Indian makers how to evolve Indian cinema's landscape.
During the trailer launch of his new movie Jaat, Sunny hailed the South Indian filmmakers and producers for their tireless efforts to prosper their entertainment industry.
"I want producers of Bombay to learn (from them). You all call it Bollywood, but first refer to it as Hindi cinema, and learn how to make cinema with love from south filmmakers," the Gadar 2 actor added.
Speaking about his personal work experience with South Indian producers, the father-of-two said, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them. I told them (makers), ‘Let’s do another film’. Maybe I shall go and settle there (in the South.)"
Sunny's upcoming movie, Jaat, was produced by Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers and created by Gopichand Malineni.
The new film is slated to be released across Indian cinemas on April 10, 2025.
For those unaware, Sunny Deol is the eldest son of popular veteran Indian actor Dharmendra.