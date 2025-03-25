Trending

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled

Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha joined forces for their upcoming Bollywood film 'Chhorii 2'

  by Web Desk
  March 25, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan teamed up for the upcoming Bollywood film, Chhorii 2.

The Amazon Prime Video revealed the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror movie Chhorii, on their social media platforms on Tuesday, March 25.

In the second installment of the horror saga, renowned Indian actor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger sister has joined forces with Nushrratt for the new film.

The OTT platform took to its Instagram handle to announce the release date while sharing the one-minute and twenty-eight-second initial trailer.

They captioned their post, "Once again... that field, that danger, that fear... #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11 [Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf."

The viral teaser reveals that the movie's plot centers around Nushrratt's character, Sakshi, and Soha plays a pivotal role in this chilling saga.

However, the name of Soha's role has not been revealed in the first trailer.

Chhorrii 2 is scheduled to be released across Indian theatres on April 11, 2025, on Amazon Prime.

Vishal Furia's directorial horror movie also stars Saurabh Goya, Pallavi Patil, Jitendra Kumar, and Kuldeep Sareen in the leading roles. 

