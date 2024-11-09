Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston faces another heartbreak after Matt LeBlanc’s isolation

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Jennifer Aniston is hit with a renewed heartbreak after worrying profusely about pal Matt LeBlanc.

The actress, who shares a close bond with LeBlanc and has worked together in 10 seasons of the iconic NBC sitcom Friends, has reportedly been keeping regular checks on the actor by spending time with him along with Courteney Cox as he is desperately trying to isolate himself from the entertainment industry.

However, as per the latest update, The Morning Show star has herself fallen into the world of grief as holiday season approaches again, reported In Touch.

The actress, who has always cherished the holidays, now spends it with a heavy heart after the tragic death of her Friends costar Matthew Perry last year.

As per the source, Jennifer Aniston had always “connected” with Perry as part of her holiday tradition, over the last nearly three decades, however, his sudden demise now just brings grief to the actress during this time.

The insider also revealed how either Perry used to come over to Aniston’s or she would go over to his place, adding, “They’d usually get on the phone and have a good long catch up. She could always count on getting a goofy holiday card from him.”

They also continued to tell that the last holidays were “so tough” for all the five friends, Aniston, LeBlanc, Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, and all of them are now relying on each other to cope with the loss of their beloved pal.

Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc, who shared a close bond of friendship with Matthew Perry on-and-off screen, has reportedly been devastated after Perry’s death and has been isolating himself to protect his sanity.

