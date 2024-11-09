Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Nataša Stanković, who parted ways from cricketer Hardik Pandya, is a single mother to son Agastya.

Despite the separation, she revealed that the little one keeps them connected as a family.

In an interview with ETimes, the Serbian dancer stated, “The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still family. We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. I haven’t done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents."

She also addressed rumors regarding her potential move to Serbia post-split, “I could not relocated because of my son Agastya, who attends school in India, No matter what happens me and Hardik remain a family, united by our child.”

At the same time, the professional dancer opened up about her desire to lead a simple life focused on work, “People’s assumptions don't affect me. I am at peace with myself. I'm at peace with people assuming about me."

On July 18, the much-adored pair, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković, in a joint social media post announced their decision to call it quits for good after four years of togetherness, expressing it was tough but necessary. 

