Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'

Princess Eugenie released a delightful statement after being honoured by King Charles.
The Princess of York shared that she feels proud to be the patron of the Royal British Legion.
Eugenie took to her official Instagram account and shared photos from a recent charity dinner which raised money for a good cause.
The statement reads, "Last night, ahead of Remembrance Day, I was honoured to join The Poppy Ball dinner in which over £36,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion."
"Since its inception in 2010 it has raised over £1.5 million for the RBL. Fantastic work & I’m so proud to be a patron @royalbritishlegion #rememberanceday #royalbritishlegion," the Princess added.
It is important to mention that Princess Eugenie represented the King at the special event after reports claimed that she felt being 'sidelined' by his uncle.
Earlier, the Daily Beast revealed that a close pal of the York sisters disclosed that "they are very upset to have been ignored by the King as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly been wanting to serve the royal family, especially amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's health crisis.