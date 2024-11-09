Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move

Prince Andrew has seemingly given a new tension to King Charles regarding Royal Lodge just a few days after the monarch cut his annual allowance.
In a surprising turn of events, Andrew reportedly possesses enough finances to continue his accommodation at the Royal Lodge, which he was told to vacate earlier this year.
As reported by The Times, the keeper of the privy purse, Sir Michael Stevens has confirmed that the Duke of York will use the funds coming from legitimate sources to continue his residence at the royal estate.
A well-placed source told the outlet, "If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue."
They continued,"But the King’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status."
Andrew was sent an official notice from his brother King Charles earlier this year, in which he ordered the Duke of York to leave the lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
With this shocking move, the Duke of York has reportedly persuaded Palace officials that he now has enough financial resources from legitimate sources to sustain himself.
Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after his bombshell Newsnight interview, in which he shed light on his friendship with infamous sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.
Since then, the Duke has stopped receiving public funds, which raises questions about his wealth, as his only apparent income comes from his Royal Navy pension.