Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Nick Jonas found comfort in Priyanka Chopra’s family at her cousin’s wedding, where the Citadel actress was notably absent.

A fan page posted several pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram which showed the singer clearly blending in with the family.

The images saw the Sucker crooner enjoying the party to the fullest, capturing the joy of a family union.


He dressed to impress in a black tuxedo with neatly done up hair but what became the centre of attention was global superstar’s absence as she was nowhere in the pictures.

In the dump, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra wore different ethnic attires in shades of red and green.

The wedding was also attended by Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas, who is seen wearing a saree followed by some shots featuring her brother Siddharth Chopra’s fiance Neelam Upadhayaya.

Jonas left many gushing over the incredible bond he shares with his mother-in-law.

“Family goals,” wrote one user.

The second added, “I love Nick and Madhu’s relationship.”

“Nick is too cute with Madhu, “ another effused.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and Hindu ceremony Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. 

