Britney Spears admits finding joy in Paris Hilton kids amid separation from sons

The ‘Hold Me Closer’ singer makes emotional statement as she opens up on her bond with BFF Paris Hilton’s children

To cope with the sadness over strained ties with her sons, Britney Spears is finding comfort in her BFF Paris Hilton’s children.

On Friday, December 12, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram to gush over the Hilton Hotel heiress, calling her a “stunning mom,” and post an adorable clip featuring the socialite’s kids, Phoenix and London.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the clip, Spears opened up about her bond with Hilton’s little ones, admitting that she finds joy in them.

“Paris is such a stunning mom… most moms act extremely weird and uncomfortable if you take real pleasure in bonding!!!! Good lord, I think the nanny was offended because I took over the room instantly… they didn’t see her again for the next 6 hours!!!!” she began.

The Toxic crooner then praised the businesswoman for letting her form a loving bond with Phoenix and London and sharing their love with her

“My relationship with little Pheonix was quite intense he actually let me hold him forever and he held my chest and looked up to me and his stunning mamma was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long… I’m so proud of Paris for being such a strong, beautiful mother!!!!!!!”

Spears concluded, “And thank you sexy lady for visiting me on my birthday!!! You already know I love you sis!!!! | @parishilton.”

Britney Spears emotional admission comes amid her strained ties with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James – whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After the songstress’s highly publicized conservatorship and struggles, her sons lived mostly with their father and had limited contact with her for many years.

