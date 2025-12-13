Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo could get a potential role in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel teases fans with his new post.

Taking to Instagram, one of the world's highest-grossing actors Diesel on Friday, December 12, a picture with the Portuguese footballer, hinting his cameo in the film series Fast & Furious.

The actor and filmmaker whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent wrote, “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano.”

The post sparked frenzy on social media as fans expressed their excitement to see five-time Ballon d’Or award winner in the film.

A user wrote, “Fast X Part 2: Ronaldo and Dom.”

“Cristiano in Fast x before GTA 6 is unbelievable,” another joked.

The next instalment in the series will be Fast & Furious 11, believed to be called Fast Forever, and is billed as the finale to the iconic saga which has been running since 2001. 

The street racing phenomenon may bring its final offering to screens in 2026 despite recent delays, meaning that time is running out for Ronaldo to become a part of the film in time for its release.

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker has been expanding his off-field empire in preparation for life after football, as one of the biggest and most well-known celebrities on the planet. 

A pivot into the acting industry as one facet of his future career would come as no surprise, particularly as Ronaldo already announced the launch of his own film studio, UR.MARV, alongside director and producer Vaughn, in April 2025.

