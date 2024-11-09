Royal

Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla

Buckingham palace gives sad update about Queen Camilla's upcoming engagements amid her health crisis

  November 09, 2024

Royal family shares 'disappointing' update about Queen Camilla


Queen Camilla has seemingly made a big sacrifice for public welfare amid chest infection.

As per the official statement by Buckingham palace, the 77-year-old will not be attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

As per the palace insider, Camilla will also skip the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the spokesperson noted.

They further explained, "While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

This update comes a few days after a palace insider revealed that Queen Camilla have suffered from chest infection and has pulled herself out of all royal duties this week.

She also did not join husband King Charles over reception for the Jordan's King Abdullah to mark his silver jubilee as the monarch.

Followed by another reception at the Buckingham palace held to celebrate the achievements of the Olympics and Paralympics' medallists.

Royal News

Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident
Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move
Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'
King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer
Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession
Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move