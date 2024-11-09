Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla has seemingly made a big sacrifice for public welfare amid chest infection.
As per the official statement by Buckingham palace, the 77-year-old will not be attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.
As per the palace insider, Camilla will also skip the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.
"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the spokesperson noted.
They further explained, "While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."
This update comes a few days after a palace insider revealed that Queen Camilla have suffered from chest infection and has pulled herself out of all royal duties this week.
She also did not join husband King Charles over reception for the Jordan's King Abdullah to mark his silver jubilee as the monarch.
Followed by another reception at the Buckingham palace held to celebrate the achievements of the Olympics and Paralympics' medallists.