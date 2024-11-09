Entertainment

Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

Madonna adopted daughters, Stella and Estere from Malawi when they were five

  November 09, 2024
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

Madonna fears for her adopted twin daughters' future following Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Vogue singer shares a lengthy message in which she expressed her fears over daughters, Stella and Estere, who she adopted from Malawi.

"I woke up this morning and the first thought that came to my head was – America hates Women! – Not that I haven't always felt the wrath of misogyny breathing down my neck,” Madonna began.

She continued, "I walked downstairs to my daughter's classroom. They are being homeschooled – they were taking a science test. I hugged them both and I started to cry. They are so upset about the elections and they are 12!! They are adopted from Malawi. Will they be considered Vermin by the government as well?"


Madonna further emphasized that America's choice reflects a hatred for freedom and that they don't mind living in a Totalitarian government.

"What are we going to do with our feelings of disappointment? The universe is telling us that we have to spend the next four years fighting for our freedom!!!” the singer added.

She concluded with a question, “I’m not giving up hope. Are you with Me?"

Besides Stella and Estere, Madonna also adopted her children David Banda, and Mercy James from Malawi.

