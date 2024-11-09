Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have previously worked together in two ‘Bhoothnath’ films

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan may be joining hands once again for Bhoothnath!

As per latest reports by Pinkvilla, after the terrific success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was released earlier this month on November 1, producer Bhushan Kumar is gearing up with BR Films to work on the third sequel of 2008’s Bhoothnath.

Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle,” revealed the source.

The insider added, “If everything goes as planned, Bhoothnath 3 will go on floors in 2025, for a 2026 release. The script work has begun and the makers are happy with the germ that they have for Bhoothnath 3."

While no casting has been locked yet, the source revealed that the makers are planning to bring back the superstar duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, back together.

To note, the King Khan only made cameo appearances in the first two Bhoothnath films.

“While part one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third instalment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually,” noted the source.

Bhoothnath 3 will be the third installment to the Indian supernatural comedy franchise Bhoothnath.

The original movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan (extended cameo), Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui, and Rajpal Yadav in starring roles.

Whereas, Bhoothnath 2 featured Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao, Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishram Brijendra Kala, Usha Nadkami, and the Pathaan actor in guest appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career

Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene

Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win

Trending News

Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Salman Khan takes big decision for upcoming film amid threats
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Yumna Zaidi reveals her 'today's wellness' is pink