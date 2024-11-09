Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan may be joining hands once again for Bhoothnath!
As per latest reports by Pinkvilla, after the terrific success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was released earlier this month on November 1, producer Bhushan Kumar is gearing up with BR Films to work on the third sequel of 2008’s Bhoothnath.
“Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle,” revealed the source.
The insider added, “If everything goes as planned, Bhoothnath 3 will go on floors in 2025, for a 2026 release. The script work has begun and the makers are happy with the germ that they have for Bhoothnath 3."
While no casting has been locked yet, the source revealed that the makers are planning to bring back the superstar duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, back together.
To note, the King Khan only made cameo appearances in the first two Bhoothnath films.
“While part one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third instalment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually,” noted the source.
Bhoothnath 3 will be the third installment to the Indian supernatural comedy franchise Bhoothnath.
The original movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan (extended cameo), Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui, and Rajpal Yadav in starring roles.
Whereas, Bhoothnath 2 featured Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao, Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishram Brijendra Kala, Usha Nadkami, and the Pathaan actor in guest appearance.