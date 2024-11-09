Entertainment

Taylor Swift dines with Zoë Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael in NYC after Grammy nominations

  November 09, 2024
Taylor Swift stepped out for a dinner date with pals Zoë Kravitz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael on Friday.

The trio was spotted leaving Chez Margaux restaurant in New York City's Meatpacking District after handing out together.

For the outing, Swift slipped into a vibrant Vivienne Westwood Sunday striped corset dress in blue, yellow and red, which she complemented with Aquazurra Twist 95 sandals in burgundy velvet.

She completed her look with a Vivienne Westwood Granny Frame purse in black leather, a gold pendant chain necklace and a matching bracelet with tying her locks in loose bun.

For the makeup, the Fortnight singer opted for an orange-red lip, red eyeshadow and black eyeliner, elevating her colorful look.

PHOTO: Aeon/GC Images
PHOTO: Aeon/GC Images

Meanwhile, Kravitz looked drop-dead gorgeous in an oversized black coat wrapped over a cream slip dress and a sheer black pantyhose.

The Blink Twice actress styled her outfit with a black kitten heel pump and a brown handbag.

Prior to this, Swift was seen with Carmichael alongside Travis Kelce at Yankees Stadium for the first game of the MLB American League Championship on October 14.

The Lover singer and comedian were also spotted talking at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in January.

Taylor Swift outing comes after she scored six 2025 Grammy Awards nominations for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

