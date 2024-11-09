Zach Bryan dubbed ‘horrible’ and ‘mean’ amid ex Brianna ‘Chickenfry’s scandal

Zach Bryan has been hit with new accusations after his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry accused him of being emotionally abusive.
Just a few weeks after the duo’s controversial breakup, Chickenfry made several allegations against the country singer in her appearance on BFF podcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
Calling their dating period as the “hardest year of her life,” she alleged that Bryan offered her $12 million and an apartment in New York in exchange for her silence about their relationship.
As per the latest claims, the Pink Skies singer already had a bad reputation in the industry for being an “as**ole” even before the scandal, reported Page Six.
“He is a horrible person,” the insider told industry pals. “He’s so mean to everybody on his team. He’s just kind of an a–hole,” revealed a source.
Another insider, about Bryan’s sky-rocketing success, stated, “He’s playing Hyde Park in London… he makes so much money, it’s crazy.”
Meanwhile, on the same day his ex-girlfriend appeared in the podcast, Zach Bryan turned to his official Instagram account and announced halting his tour to pursue a master’s degree in Paris.
Furthermore, Bryan’s former love interest, Chickenfry, also alleged that the singer’s other exes have signed non-disclosure agreements with him.