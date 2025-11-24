Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' 33rd birthday becomes extra special with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wish

Billy Ray Cyrus rings in his beloved daughter Miley Cyrus's 33rd birthday with heartfelt post

Billy Ray Cyrus is marking Miley Cyrus's special day in a heartfelt way.

On his beloved daughter's 33rd birthday on Sunday, November 23, the Achy Breaky Heart singer took to his Instagram handle to share a delightful wish.

In the post, Billy dropped a carousel of throwback photos with the Flowers crooner with an adorable caption.

"Happy birthday Smiley Miley," he penned.

The sweet carousel that accompanied the loving wish opened with a swoon-worthy snap featuring the 64-year-old singer-songwriter with a young-Miley Cyrus, who appeared to be two or three-year old.

In the second slide, Billy dropped a snap from his and the Wrecking Ball singer’s hit Disney sitcom Hannah Montana, in which they worked together.

Meanwhile, the third was taken around a decade ago, showing the father-daughter duo posing together in what looked like a recording room, followed by the last slide featuring them rocking the stage with their thrilling performance.


Fans’ reactions:

Billy Ray Cyrus’s heartfelt post for Miley Cyrus received loving reactions and wishes from fans, with one writing, “I plan to rewatch Hannah Montana to celebrate Happy Birthday Miley.”

“The best music ever for today !!!! Happy b-day princess,” commented a second.

“I love this picture Billy Ray! Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter Miley!” a third added.

Billy Ray Cyrus shares daughter Miley Cyrus with his second ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2022.

