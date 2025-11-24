Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact

  • By Sidra Khan
The iconic Harry Potter duo is once again winning hearts – but this time, off screen!

Recently, Daniel Radcliffe – who played fans-favorite titular character of the hit HBO franchise Harry Potter – sent internet into a frenzy with his heartfelt move.

The 36-year-old English actor penned a personal letter to Donimic McLaughlin, the new star of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, wishing him luck for his new venture.

Now, Rupert Grint – famous for playing Ron Weasley in the super hit franchise – has revealed that he has sent a message of support to the “new Ron” ahead of the anticipated release of TV series.

Speaking to the BBC, Grint told that he sent a letter to child actor Alastair Stout as he gears up to make his small screen appearance.

“I wrote [Alastair] a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were. It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience,” he shared.

Reflecting on his iconic role, the actor said that he is “fine” being known as Ron for the rest of his life, noting, “It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now. It's great. It gives me a lot of pride. It was such a huge thing.”

“I don't think I’ll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I'm fine with that,” he added.

Harry Potter TV series is set to release in 2027.

