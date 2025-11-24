Entertainment

Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81

Legendary reggae musician and ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ crooner Jimmy Cliff breathes his last at age 81

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81
Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff has passed away.

On Monday, November 24, Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, released an official statement on Instagram, announcing the death of the legendary reggae musician who died at the age of 81.

Sharing Jimmy Cliff’s cause of death, Latifa noted that the Many Rivers to Cross hitmaker passed away after suffering a seizure, followed by pneumonia.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” the statement began.

Addressing his fans, Cliff’s wife continued, “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career … Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you and we see you Legend,” she added.

The emotional statement was signed off by Latifa Chambers, and her & Jimmy Cliff’s children, Lilty and Aken.

Who was Jimmy Cliff?

James Chambers – known by his professional name Jimmy Cliff - was a Jamaican ska, rocksteady, reggae and soul musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer and actor.

Jimmy Cliff’s songs:

Jimmy Cliff’s notable songs include Many Rivers to Cross, You Can Get It If You Really Want, Reggae Night, Wild World, I Can See Clearly Now, Rebel in Me, and We All Are One.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact
Rupert Grint follows in his ‘Harry Potter’ costar Daniel Radcliffe’s footsteps with a heartfelt move

Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs

Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs
From Ty Myers to Gigi Perez, here are some musical geniuses to look forward to in 2026

'Stranger Things 5': Huge mysteries fans desperately await to be solved

'Stranger Things 5': Huge mysteries fans desperately await to be solved
'Stranger Things' season 5 Volume 1 is set to premiere on November 26, 2025

Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81

Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81
Udo Kier, famous for his iconic role in Andy Warhol’s ‘70s sci-fi film ‘Flesh for Frankenstein’, dies at the age of 81

Miley Cyrus' 33rd birthday becomes extra special with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wish

Miley Cyrus' 33rd birthday becomes extra special with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wish
Billy Ray Cyrus rings in his beloved daughter Miley Cyrus's 33rd birthday with heartfelt post

Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n’ Sweet Tour with $55.5M milestone

Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n’ Sweet Tour with $55.5M milestone
Sabrina Carpenter performs her last Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Los Angeles, California

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart
Netflix has released the 'Stranger Things' final season volume 1 action-packed trailer just days before its drop

Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber's shocking song for Selena

Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber's shocking song for Selena
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic video after Justin Bieber makes emotional confession for Selena Gomez

Kevin Spacey breaks silence on swirling homeless speculations

Kevin Spacey breaks silence on swirling homeless speculations
The Oscar-winning actor was rumoured to be homeless after his interview remarks about living in hotels went viral

Billie Eilish concludes Hit Me Hard & Soft tour with movie announcement

Billie Eilish concludes Hit Me Hard & Soft tour with movie announcement
Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard & Soft Tour' 3d film on last concert of her tour

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song
Selena Gomez breaks silence after Justin Bieber confesses 'being stuck' in relationship in unreleased song

Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour

Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour
The 'Community' star cancelled his 2024 Childish Gambino tour, citing health concerns without sharing much details