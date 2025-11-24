Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff has passed away.
On Monday, November 24, Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, released an official statement on Instagram, announcing the death of the legendary reggae musician who died at the age of 81.
Sharing Jimmy Cliff’s cause of death, Latifa noted that the Many Rivers to Cross hitmaker passed away after suffering a seizure, followed by pneumonia.
“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” the statement began.
Addressing his fans, Cliff’s wife continued, “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career … Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”
The emotional statement was signed off by Latifa Chambers, and her & Jimmy Cliff’s children, Lilty and Aken.
Who was Jimmy Cliff?
James Chambers – known by his professional name Jimmy Cliff - was a Jamaican ska, rocksteady, reggae and soul musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer and actor.
Jimmy Cliff’s songs:
Jimmy Cliff’s notable songs include Many Rivers to Cross, You Can Get It If You Really Want, Reggae Night, Wild World, I Can See Clearly Now, Rebel in Me, and We All Are One.