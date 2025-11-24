Entertainment

Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs

From Ty Myers to Gigi Perez, here are some musical geniuses to look forward to in 2026

  • By Hania Jamil
Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs
Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs

2025 has already become a golden chapter in the lives of many artists, who gained traction in numerous ways for their work.

From Alex Warren going viral on TikTok to KATSEYE securing their first-ever Grammy nomination, the year marked a beautiful beginning for many of the stars, who are set to become the music industry's biggest names.

Rising music stars who dominated 2025

Alex Warren

From being homeless and a member of a Hype House to a global sensation, Alex Warren's single Ordinary became a number-one hit in more than 30 countries in 2025.

He went on to secure the MTV VMA for Best New Artist and kicked off his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour.

In July, Alex also released his debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, through Atlantic Records.

Addison Rae

The TikTok star has made a name for herself in the music industry with her critically acclaimed debut album, Addison, featuring the Hot 100 hit Diet Pepsi.

Rae also embarked on her first headlining world tour, The Addison Tour, which spanned across North America, Europe and Australia from August to November 2025.

KATSEYE

The global girl group formed by HYBE achieved a Billboard 200 entry with their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, and earned their first Hot 100 entry with their hit track, Gnarly.

2025 was a big year for the 6-member group, who marked their record-breaking Lollapalooza debut with a powerful performance and secured the viral GAP ad while dancing to the 2003 Kelis hit Milkshake.

Moreover, KATSYEYE, consisting of Lara, Sophie, Yoonchae, Manon, Megan, and Daniela, scored two Grammy nominations: for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Gabriela.

Lola Young

Lola Young enjoyed massive success with her emotional single Messy, which topped charts in the UK and US and earned her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

On the other hand, 2025 was not the perfect year for Lola, who collapsed on stage during her New York show and cancelled all of her appearances "to work" on herself.

Sombr

The New York-based artist, who blends alt-rock with modern pop, has gone viral for hits such as Undressed and Back to Friends, which reached the top 20 of the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Hot 100.

Born Shane Michael Boose, the 20-year-old released his debut studio album, I Barely Know her, in 2025.

He has also received the Best New Artist nomination at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Gigi Perez

Gigi Perez made her name with her track, Sailor Song, and the Florida-based singer-songwriter describes her sound as "Sims 2 emo lesbian love story".

In 2025, Perez has also been busy with her debut album, At the Beach, In Every Life, released in April, which has helped her rise to fame internationally.

She was also named the Vevo DSCVR Artist of the Year for 2025.

Ty Myers

The teenage country artist rose to fame with his track, Ends of the Earth, and enjoyed a sold-out tour this year, alongside the release of his debut album, The Select, showcasing an authentic take on country music.

Benson Boone

Benson Boone, who gained global recognition with his chart-topping single Beautiful Things, opened for one of Taylor Swift's Eras shows in London and also performed at the 2025 Coachella festival with Queen guitarist Brian May.

In 2025, the 23-year-old released his second studio album, American Heart, in June and embarked on a world tour from August to November.

He also made a debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in May and has been nominated as the Best New Artist for the 67th Grammy Awards.

