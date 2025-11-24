Zach Bryan unveils With Heaven On Tour 2026: Dates, stops & presale deets inside

Zach Bryan is gearing up to hit the road again!
The 29-year-old country music star ignited a buzz among fans by surprising them with a major tour announcement on Monday, November 24, 2025.
Taking to Instagram, the Pink Skies singer announced, “due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year.”
The thrilling caption was accompanied by a special poster featuring details of the upcoming With Heaven On Tour.
Zach Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour dates:
The Something in the Orange singer is set to kick off his 37-concert anticipated new tour on March 7, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, and will continue it throughout the summer before wrapping it up on October 10, 2026, in Auburn, Alabama.
Zach Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour stops:
Zach Bryan is set to perform his With Heaven On Tour in multiple US cities and in Europe.
The US stops include San Antonio, Cleveland, San Diego, St. Louis, Starkville, Foxborough, Auburn and more.
Furthermore, in Europe, Zach is scheduled to thrill fans in the UK, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.
Zach Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour guests:
Joining Zach Bryan on his thrilling journey will be famous singers and bands, including Kings of Leon, Dijon, Alabama Shakes, Ben Howard, Caamp, MJ Lenderman, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Gabriella Rose, Keenan O’Meara, and Dey Fili.
Zach Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour presale details:
Artist presale begins Wednesday, December 3, at www.zachbryanpresale.com.
Public onsale begins Friday, December 5, with tickets available at www.zachbryan.com.