'Stranger Things 5': Huge mysteries fans desperately await to be solved

'Stranger Things' season 5 Volume 1 is set to premiere on November 26, 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
  |
Ever since Stranger Things was premiered in 2016, fans raised numerous theories and mysterious.

Now that the hit Netflix series is gearing up for its final season, fans are wondering if they'll get answers to the burning questions and scary mysteries that've kept them hooked for four seasons.

Season five features Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Henry Creel (Vecna), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) and more.

This final installment is expected to address pivotal plot points, including the defeat of Vecna, the mysteries of the Upside Down and more.

Max Mayfield's consciousness

Max Mayfield was left clinically brain dead after she met Vecna in season 4.

The Duffer Brothers gave a verdict on her condition, “She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive. She's blind and all of her bones are broken.”

Stranger Things season five will reveal if her consciousness is trapped between dimensions or possibly held captive by Vecna himself.

Origins Of The Upside Down

Since season one of Stranger Things, the horrifying parallel dimension known as the Upside Down has been the center of the show, still its true origins remain in mystery.

Regarding the place, the Duffer Brothers explained, “We know what's going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious.”

Fans are eager to uncover the truth about the Upside Down; is it a dark reflection of our world, an ancient dimension that existed long before humanity, or something even more mysterious?

Will Byers' unexplainable connection to Vecna

Will Byers' (played by Noah Schnapp) link to the Upside Down has been a pivotal aspect of the series since he was the first person to disappear in the mysterious place.

Noah confirmation that “the story started with Will, and it'll end with Will.”

Till season four, he remained l connected to the Mind Flayer and Vecna, but fans don't really know why.

Full story of Mind Flayer

Mind Flayer, which was featured as the primary antagonist in season 2, apparently has a very complicated relationship with Vecna that still needs some clarification.

Some theories suggest that this shadow entity was always under Vecna's control, some believe it is a separate entity that Henry managed to dominate.

Season 4 only showed that Vecna created/shaped the Mind Flayer. Fans look forward to learn in finale if defeating Vecna would also eliminate the Mind Flayer.

Real truth about Hawkins lab experiments

Till season 4 of Stranger Things, fans only got to know that Hawkins Lab conducted experiments on children with psychic abilities, however, the true purpose of the facility remains mysterious.

Some burning questions raised by fans are: Was Brenner working solo or was he part of a bigger government program? And were there other labs doing similar research, either in the US or globally?

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 premiere on November 26. 

Meanwhile, the remaining four episodes will be released on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. 

