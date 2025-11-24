Entertainment

Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81

Udo Kier, famous for his iconic role in Andy Warhol’s ‘70s sci-fi film ‘Flesh for Frankenstein’, dies at the age of 81

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81
Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81

Udo Kier has breathed his last.

On Sunday, November 23, Variety reported that the legendary German actor, who was famous for his iconic role in Andy Warhol’s 1970s sci-fi movie, Flesh for Frankenstein, passed away at the age of 81.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Kier’s partner, Delbert McBride, who told the outlet that the Blood for Dracula star died in a hospital in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday.

Notably, Udo Kier’s cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Kier’s longtime photographer friend Michae Childers also expressed heartbreak in a Facebook post, writing, Breaking my heart , a sad goodbye to my great friend Udo Keir… RIP.”

Who was Udo Kier?

Udo Kierspe, professionally known as Udo Kier, was a German actor, born on October 14, 1944, in Cologne.

The legendary actor began his career in 1966, playing the lead role in Road to Saint Tropez.

Udo Kier movies:

Udo Kier’s incredible acting landed him a massive number of hit movies, having more than 250 film credits.

Some of his famous movies include Flesh for Frankenstein, Blood for Dracula, Story of O, The Invincible, My Own Private Idaho, Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Breaking the Waves, Blade, The New Adventures of Pinocchio, The Berlin Project, and Swan Song.

Udo Kier TV shows:

Udo Kier began his small screen debut with 1973’s Sonderdezernat K1, after which he was starred in a huge number of TV shows, including Red Shoes Diaries, The Kingdom, Viper, Modern Vampires, Andy Warhol: The Complete Picture, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, and Hunters.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus' 33rd birthday becomes extra special with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wish

Miley Cyrus' 33rd birthday becomes extra special with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' wish
Billy Ray Cyrus rings in his beloved daughter Miley Cyrus's 33rd birthday with heartfelt post

Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n’ Sweet Tour with $55.5M milestone

Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n’ Sweet Tour with $55.5M milestone
Sabrina Carpenter performs her last Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Los Angeles, California

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart
Netflix has released the 'Stranger Things' final season volume 1 action-packed trailer just days before its drop

Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber's shocking song for Selena

Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber's shocking song for Selena
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic video after Justin Bieber makes emotional confession for Selena Gomez

Kevin Spacey breaks silence on swirling homeless speculations

Kevin Spacey breaks silence on swirling homeless speculations
The Oscar-winning actor was rumoured to be homeless after his interview remarks about living in hotels went viral

Billie Eilish concludes Hit Me Hard & Soft tour with movie announcement

Billie Eilish concludes Hit Me Hard & Soft tour with movie announcement
Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard & Soft Tour' 3d film on last concert of her tour

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song
Selena Gomez breaks silence after Justin Bieber confesses 'being stuck' in relationship in unreleased song

Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour

Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour
The 'Community' star cancelled his 2024 Childish Gambino tour, citing health concerns without sharing much details

Miley Cyrus rings in 33rd birthday with emotional message: ‘I love you all’

Miley Cyrus rings in 33rd birthday with emotional message: ‘I love you all’
Miley Cyrus takes hilarious dig at her 'smile lines' as she celebrate 33rd birthday with friends

‘Stranger Things' star reveals almost fumbling million dollar show deal

‘Stranger Things' star reveals almost fumbling million dollar show deal
‘Stranger Things' actor confesses about a huge disaster ahead of season five release

D4vd house details exposed as frozen-body allegation rocks Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd house details exposed as frozen-body allegation rocks Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, whose body was found almost three months ago

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as NFL retirement looms

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as NFL retirement looms
Travis Kelce is enjoying his final year of contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which would end their 13-year of partnership if he doesn't renew