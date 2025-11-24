Udo Kier, legendary German actor and ‘Ace Ventura’ star, passes away at 81

Udo Kier has breathed his last.
On Sunday, November 23, Variety reported that the legendary German actor, who was famous for his iconic role in Andy Warhol’s 1970s sci-fi movie, Flesh for Frankenstein, passed away at the age of 81.
The heartbreaking news was shared by Kier’s partner, Delbert McBride, who told the outlet that the Blood for Dracula star died in a hospital in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday.
Notably, Udo Kier’s cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Kier’s longtime photographer friend Michae Childers also expressed heartbreak in a Facebook post, writing, Breaking my heart , a sad goodbye to my great friend Udo Keir… RIP.”
Who was Udo Kier?
Udo Kierspe, professionally known as Udo Kier, was a German actor, born on October 14, 1944, in Cologne.
The legendary actor began his career in 1966, playing the lead role in Road to Saint Tropez.
Udo Kier movies:
Udo Kier’s incredible acting landed him a massive number of hit movies, having more than 250 film credits.
Some of his famous movies include Flesh for Frankenstein, Blood for Dracula, Story of O, The Invincible, My Own Private Idaho, Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Breaking the Waves, Blade, The New Adventures of Pinocchio, The Berlin Project, and Swan Song.
Udo Kier TV shows:
Udo Kier began his small screen debut with 1973’s Sonderdezernat K1, after which he was starred in a huge number of TV shows, including Red Shoes Diaries, The Kingdom, Viper, Modern Vampires, Andy Warhol: The Complete Picture, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, and Hunters.