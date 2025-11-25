Entertainment

Ariana Grande makes rare confession on past traumas, overcoming music fears

‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande speaks out on her past challenges during new interview with Nicole Kidman

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
In one of the rare moments, Ariana Grande decided to open up about her past traumas.

During a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Interview magazine, published on Monday, November 24, the Wicked actress made a rare confession on her past challenges, and shared how she’s healing her relationship with music by overcoming fears.

Speaking to the iconic actress, Grande – who recently returned to the big screens with Wicked: For Good, the anticipated sequel of her 2024 musical fantasy film, Wicked – shared that portraying Glinda in the movie helped her in overcoming her music-related fears.

“I’ve just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years,” said The Boy is Mine hitmaker, adding, “I spent a lot of time redoing my system when it comes to making music. With Eternal Sunshine, that felt like a very different experience for me.”

The Into You singer reflected that taking time away from music allowed her to reclaim parts of her passion while putting aside certain pressures tied to fame and the demands of being an artist.

Elaborating her statement, Ariana Grande explained that this approach helped her preserve what she loved about music without losing sight of her talents.

Recalling her traumas, the Positions singer said, “But I can’t express how grateful I am. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing.”

Notably, Ariana Grande is gearing up to hit the road again with her highly-anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour, which she has described as her “one last hurrah” for a “long, long, long, long time.”

