Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Friday

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has broken his silence over Australia’s lopsided defeat to Pakistan in the second ODI.

Despite missing key players including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Marnus Labuschagne, in the final ODI, McDonald vows to maintain aggressive approach.

"We go to Perth with a clear plan, a clear method. We're committed to the style we want to play. The big thing about that is we've won 16 out of the last 19 games, even with changing personnel. We believe in the aggressive approach, and while we didn't execute well in Adelaide, we aim to bounce back," McDonald told cricket.com.au.

He further added, "It's about finding that balance. Matt showed he's up to the task earlier, even if the results haven't come this series. And Jake is on his journey; he's good enough to play at this level, but setbacks are part of his growth.”

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI on Friday, ending a 28-year losing streak at the venue. The last time Pakistan won over Australia in an ODI at Adelaide was in 1996.

The final ODI is scheduled for the November 10, at Perth Stadium in Perth.

Sports News

MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests