Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has broken his silence over Australia’s lopsided defeat to Pakistan in the second ODI.
Despite missing key players including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Marnus Labuschagne, in the final ODI, McDonald vows to maintain aggressive approach.
"We go to Perth with a clear plan, a clear method. We're committed to the style we want to play. The big thing about that is we've won 16 out of the last 19 games, even with changing personnel. We believe in the aggressive approach, and while we didn't execute well in Adelaide, we aim to bounce back," McDonald told cricket.com.au.
He further added, "It's about finding that balance. Matt showed he's up to the task earlier, even if the results haven't come this series. And Jake is on his journey; he's good enough to play at this level, but setbacks are part of his growth.”
Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI on Friday, ending a 28-year losing streak at the venue. The last time Pakistan won over Australia in an ODI at Adelaide was in 1996.
The final ODI is scheduled for the November 10, at Perth Stadium in Perth.