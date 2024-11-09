MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently enjoying quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Phuket, Thailand.
The series of stunning pictures were shared by his daughter on her Instagram account.
In a series of adorable pictures, Dhoni was seen posing in the sea with a stunning sunset while wearing a black tank top and sunglasses.
Dhoni has captained the most international matches and is considered the most successful Indian captain.
He has led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
The 43-year-old also became the only captain to win three different limited overs ICC tournaments.
He made his debut for the Indian cricket team on 23 December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh.
The player announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 and brought his remarkable career to an end.
Despite announcing retirement, he is still active in the IPL and has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings.