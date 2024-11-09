Sports

MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020

  • November 09, 2024
Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently enjoying quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Phuket, Thailand.

The series of stunning pictures were shared by his daughter on her Instagram account.

In a series of adorable pictures, Dhoni was seen posing in the sea with a stunning sunset while wearing a black tank top and sunglasses.


Dhoni has captained the most international matches and is considered the most successful Indian captain.

He has led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

The 43-year-old also became the only captain to win three different limited overs ICC tournaments.

He made his debut for the Indian cricket team on 23 December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh.

The player announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 and brought his remarkable career to an end.

Despite announcing retirement, he is still active in the IPL and has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings.

Sports News

Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League