Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter joined NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2025's draft

Tyreek Hill has made a bold claim about Travis Hunter's future in the NFL.

The 22-year-old rookie is carrying high expectations going into the 2025 season after being selected with the No. 2 pick in April's draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get Hunter, who made an everlasting impression in college.

Being the winner of Heisman Award, Hunter has made his intentions clear on playing both offence and defence positions.

Hill was hanging out with influencers N3on and Adin Ross, when he was asked what he thinks of the former Colorado Buffaloes' star.

The Miam Dolphins player nonchalantly replied, "He’s gonna be a a**."

This was seemingly said as a joke as there is no feud between the two players.

Furthermore, Hill later clarified that all was said in a playful manner, referring to Hunter as "dawg," he described the rookie as an excellent player.

Travis Hunter future in NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunter remains a wild card as during the pre-draft process, many teams had their reservations about allowing him to play on both end of the ball, however, Jaguars took the chance.

The team is planning to test out Hunter, before officially announcing his NFL position, as it might take some time to masters playing two positions simultaneously.

On Tuesday, Peter Schrager revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that the Jaguars will first observe Hunter before making a final verdict.

