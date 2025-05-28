Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season

Angel Reese has secured a place in the history book of women's basketball as she marked major achievement in the latest game.
On Tuesday, May 27, during the Chicago Sky's match-up against the Phoenix Mercury, the 23-year-old player became the fastest player in WNBA to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds.
Angel accomplished the milestone in just 38 games, breaking previous record of 44 games held by Tina Charles.
Chicago Sky turned to their social media accounts to celebrate the occasion as they captioned the No 5 poster with, "FIRST CLASS TICKET TO THE 500/500 CLUB FOR CHITOWN BABIE."
Angel has also became the fastest player to reach 50 rebounds this season, with just four matches.
Despite the players' phenomenal performance, Chicago failed to score a win, suffering a 94-89 defeat, which extended their losing streak to four games.
Angel Reese performance against Phoenix Mercury
For the thrilling match, Angel provided 13 points, 15 rebounds, while shooting 3-for-9 from the floor.
Along with that, Chicago also received three assists, three seals and two blocks from the 23-year-old player.
Her performance was particular effective in the first quarter, scoring seven points on 1-of-2 shooting and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
In post-game conference, Angel displayed a positive stance about the team's future as she noted, "We believe in each other, which is the most important thing."
Chicago and Angel will have another chance to score a win on Thursday night as they gears to come face to face with Dallas Wings.