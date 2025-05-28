Sports

Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children together, son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12

  by Web Desk
  • |

Tom Brady has opened up about co-parenting challenges he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen face with their two children.

During a recent conversation on the Impaulsive podcast, the former NFL player reflected on his controversial Netflix roast, which included jokes about the supermodel and their family dynamic.

The 47-year-old athlete noted, "It was tough on my kids for sure…I felt like a stake through the heart when I talked to my kids the next day."

Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady featured comedian Nikki Glaser, who made a jest on his seven Super Bowl wins and his split, teasing, "You have seven rings…well, right now that Gisele gave her backs."

While Tom was a good sport during the event, he quickly realised how these publicly executed jokes will affect his children.

Making emotional admission he noted, "There are some things as a parent you [explicit] up and you don't realise until after. We're not perfect parents. There's no perfect manual for it."

Meanwhile, Gisele is also under spotlight as she graced the cover of Vogue France's wellness edition.

In the cover story, she talked about the importance of holistic wellness, which goes beyond physical health.

Despite their divorce – in October 2022 – it has been reported that the former notorious couple have maintained a strong front for their children as they navigate co-parenting world.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen relationship timeline

After being set on a blind date, Tom and Gisele started dating in January 2007 and in February 2009, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

They welcomed two children together, son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady.

Tom and Gisele hit a rough patch in their marriage as the NFL player put more focused on his career, prompting supermodel to look for a divorce lawyer in 2022.

