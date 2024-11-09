Royal

King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move

The British monarch issues rare statement as Royal Lodge feud intensifies with Prince Andrew's latest move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024


King Charles has expressed gratitude over a thoughtful tribute ahead of his 76th birthday, and, amid Prince Andrew's latest blow.

Charles has shared his heartfelt reaction over song released by the Military Wives Choirs recently as a tribute ahead of monarch's special day.

The song which has been released on November 1, reflects on the "chilly" night of London on November 14, 1948, when Charles was born in the Buckingham Palace.

As reported by The Telegraph, King Charles thanked the choirs in personal yet hilarious message for such an honour.

“While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am nonetheless deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute," he wrote.

The 75-year-old continued, “I also wanted to thank you for your steadfast support not only for your loved ones serving in our military, who sacrifice so much time away from you and your families to protect us, but also for one another."

“Having sung in a choir myself when I was at school, I know the joy of performing together can create close-knit friendships and support groups, and I remain a firm believer that music has a unique power to unite and inspire us all," Charles concluded his letter.

This update comes hot over the heels of reports from same outlet, suggesting that Prince Andrew has enough finances to continue staying in the Royal Lodge, which he was asked to vacate earlier this year.

Royal News

