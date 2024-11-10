Entertainment

David Beckham gives expert advice to 2025's Sexiest Man Alive

The football icon won the coveted title of 'PEOPLE' Sexiest Man Alive in 2015

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
David Beckham has given an expert advice to this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The football legend won the coveted title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

During a recent appearance at Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event in New York City, David could not help but to offer some valuable tips to the upcoming winner.

He said, “Don't get carried away! Keep your feet on the ground because you only get it once. I think you only get it once.

The Inter Miami CF co-owner shared his emotions after landing the prestigious title in 2015 during a conversation with PEOPLE, he called it a “huge” honour.

"I’m very pleased to accept. I never feel that I’m an attractive, sexy person. I mean I like to wear nice clothes and nice suits and look and feel good, but I don’t ever think of myself that way,” David added.

The 49-year old former footballer’s statement comes after he penned a gushing note for wife Victoria Beckham for winning Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Harper Bazaar ceremony.

He wrote on social media, “So proud, woman of the year. Maybe it should be women of the year, you both look so beautiful.”

Their daughter Harper Beckham presented the award to the fashion designer.

