King Charles plans generous surprise for Britons ahead of 76th birthday?

King Charles is ready to celebrated his 76th birthday with new initiative.
The monarch was born in London, U.K on November 14, 2024.
As per Sky News, he will open two food distribution hubs to mark his birthday.
Moreover, this generous initiative will also mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, an initiative to support charities that feed people.
His majesty will open the initiative's first two Coronation Food Hubs, one physically and the other virtually. The hubs are designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food.
These food hubs will seemingly team up with other aid charities like FareShare and the Felix Project in supporting communities in need.
Charles will also attend a "surplus food festival" at one of the hubs. During the festival, he will meet beneficiaries and representatives of food banks, schools and community groups.
The monarch’s new initiative comes after he joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne at Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 9 2024.
Other royal family members also joined them at the event including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Princess Sophie to honour the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.