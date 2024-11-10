Gal Gadot feels proud of daughter Alma on her ‘Bat Mitzvah’ celebration

Gal Gadot is nothing but proud of her daughter Alma!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 9, the Israeli actress made a heartfelt statement as her eldest daughter, Alma, marked a milestone on her 13th birthday.
Alongside the caption, the Wonder Woman actress shared a beautiful family portrait that featured Gadot with her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, 7, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 8 months.
She also shared a throwback photo on Alma’s birthday that showcased the actress, her husband, with their beloved 13-year-old daughter at the time she was born.
“My baby is celebrating her bat mitzvah. I can’t believe the amazing person you’ve become.
Your joy, humor, curiosity, and big heart of yours are absolutely magnetic,” wrote the Fast & Furious actress.
She continued, “You teach me so much about motherhood, life, and myself. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, for choosing us to be your parents.”
“There is no mountain too high for you, and no ocean too wide and deep that you cannot conquer. Love you forever and always, Ima,” Gal Gadot concluded.
Bal Mitzvah, or “daughter of the commandments,” is a Jewish centuries-old ritual that marks the legal adulthood of a young woman under Jewish law.
As per Jewish law, children, who are under the age of 13, are responsibilities of their parents, and the parents are responsible for their kids’ actions, however, when they turn 13, a celebration is done that legally makes the children responsible for their actions.
On the work front, Gal Gadot will be starred in two upcoming films, Snow White and In the Hand of Dante.