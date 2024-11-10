Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Aiman Khan is having fun at the “perfect vacation spot” with husband Muneeb Butt and daughters!

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 9, the Pakistani actress shared a long carousel of snaps and videos where she showcased her “unforgettable” moments from the vacation with her cute family.

“Surrounded by beauty, surrounded by love. Making unforgettable memories with my favourite people in the world,” wrote the actress.

She continued, “@retreat_house_nathiagali thanks for the perfect vacation spot.”

The carousel opened with a beautiful family portrait that showcased the Ghar Titli Ka Par actress posing with her beautiful family in a dreamy natural backdrop.

As the slides continued, the carousel featured the adorable family making the most out of their vacation as they explored the scenic hill station.

“MashaAllah you guys enjoyed a lot. stay blessed beautiful family,” commented a fan, while another noted, “Cutest family.”

A third praised, “How someone can be soo beautiful.. You and your family.”

“Perfect together,” penned a fourth.

On the personal front, Aiman Khan shares two daughters, Amal and Miral, with actor husband Muneeb Butt. The duo tied the knot on November 21, 2018.

Mahira Khan paints the town red in latest photoshoot
Minal Khan acts out steps to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'
Ananya Panday's Saturday night sorted with THIS film
Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video