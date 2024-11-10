Trending

Minal Khan acts out steps to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'

Actress Minal Khan treats fans to some major Sunday motivation by dancing to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Actress Minal Khan treats fans to some major Sunday motivation by dancing to AP Dhillons Without You
Actress Minal Khan treats fans to some major Sunday motivation by dancing to AP Dhillon's 'Without You' 

Actress Minal Khan proves she is an ardent AP Dhillon fan! 

Turning to her Instagram space on Sunday morning, the superstar shared a reel where she acted out steps to AP Dhillon's song Without You. 

The Jalan actress transformed her fans lazy Sunday to an active one with her vibrant energy. 

Minal slayed in an orange ensemble as she jumped on the dance bandwagon. 

To complement her outfit of the day, the star wore silver earrings and styled her hair in curls. 

In the makeup department, the mom-of-one went rather heavy.

"Acting bohot mushkil Kaam Hai," the Sun Yaara star captioned her post. 


Her dance post captivated a million hearts, who thronged the comments section to pour love. 

One fan penned, "I just love it." 

Another added, "Orange candy." 

 "Pretty as always, Evil eyes off," commented the third. 

"Minal is the best," a fourth expressed. 

To note, the Parchayee actor recently hosted grand 1st birthday celebrations of her son Hasan in the presence of close family and friends. 

For the unversed, Minal Khan tied the knot with her fellow actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in June 2021 shortly after which they became parents. 

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message

King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali

Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Trending News

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Ananya Panday's Saturday night sorted with THIS film
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Salman Khan takes big decision for upcoming film amid threats