Minal Khan acts out steps to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'

Actress Minal Khan proves she is an ardent AP Dhillon fan!
Turning to her Instagram space on Sunday morning, the superstar shared a reel where she acted out steps to AP Dhillon's song Without You.
The Jalan actress transformed her fans lazy Sunday to an active one with her vibrant energy.
Minal slayed in an orange ensemble as she jumped on the dance bandwagon.
To complement her outfit of the day, the star wore silver earrings and styled her hair in curls.
In the makeup department, the mom-of-one went rather heavy.
"Acting bohot mushkil Kaam Hai," the Sun Yaara star captioned her post.
Her dance post captivated a million hearts, who thronged the comments section to pour love.
One fan penned, "I just love it."
Another added, "Orange candy."
"Pretty as always, Evil eyes off," commented the third.
"Minal is the best," a fourth expressed.
To note, the Parchayee actor recently hosted grand 1st birthday celebrations of her son Hasan in the presence of close family and friends.
For the unversed, Minal Khan tied the knot with her fellow actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in June 2021 shortly after which they became parents.