Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Sonam Kapoor dedicated sweet birthday post to beloved brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. 

Turning to her official Instagram page on Saturday, the Khoobsurat actress uploaded a special birthday dump that featured some lovely sibling moments together. 

The first image happened to be a stunning portrait of uncle Harsh Varrdhan gushing over his nephew Vayu while another was a solo shot of the actor. 

In the third, actor Anil Kapoor's kids served up major sibling goals, closely hugging each other. 

Next was yet another super adorable portrait of the siblings followed by similar more shots portraying the same love and closeness. 

"Happy happy birthday my darling brother. @harshvarrdhankapoor love you more than you know.. always by your side. Using Vayus favourite song as an accompaniment to this post as a birthday wish to his mamu," the mom-of-one penned a cute caption to sum up her birthday post. 



Harsh Varrdhan's die-hard fans also swooned over him in the comments section. 

One fan wrote, "Love for you." 

"Happy birthday to the best mamu," penned the other. 

"Best birthday post," noted the third. 

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the superstar showed all the love to her brother as previously before on his many birthdays she penned heartfelt notes. 

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is living a blissful married life in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. 

