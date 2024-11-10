Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque 

Diljit Dosanjh paid a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi ahead of his concert in the country.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Indian rapper posted a video from the grand mosque visit where he can be seen greeting his fans.
Sharing the reel, the Ju Think rapper wrote in the caption, “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.”
The clip kicked off with Diljit making a surprise appearance to the mosque in his swanky car.
As the video did rounds, his Muslim fans could not stop simping over the sudden turn of events.
One user amazed wrote, "This is beautiful. Respecting our religion and appreciating it."
"Heroes come and go, but legends are forever," penned another.
" Beauty of Islam religion," a third user chimed.
As per the reel, he seemed to be quite amazed by the structure and design of the mosque and the efforts made to make it this holy and divine.
Abu Dhabi is the singer's next Dil-Luminati tour stop after mesmerizing crowds in various cities of the world.
It is pertinent to mention that Diljit Dosanjh recently held his concert in Delhi, which was a huge hit.