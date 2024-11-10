Royal

Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy

Prince William is seemingly set to rule throne as he openly talks about his future reign

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024

Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy
Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy

Prince William has seemingly given new tension to his father King Charles after revealing his surprising plans for the monarchy's future. 

For the unversed, there have been speculations about the King's abdication especially after his cancer diagnosis.

Now, the Prince of Wales openly talked about his plans as the future King in an interview during his Cape Town tour. 

William shared, "I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation."

He added, "And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. That’s maybe a better way of saying it."

The father-of-three revealed his and Kate Middleton's focus would be on "philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people" during their reign. 

William further shared, "And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world."

The Prince, who is currently passionately working on his project related to homelessness, said that his initiatives will always centre around those "values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach

Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy

Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day

King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day

Royal News

King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
King Charles plans generous surprise for Britons ahead of 76th birthday?
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William make HUGE move after joint appearance
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident