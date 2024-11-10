Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy

Prince William has seemingly given new tension to his father King Charles after revealing his surprising plans for the monarchy's future.
For the unversed, there have been speculations about the King's abdication especially after his cancer diagnosis.
Now, the Prince of Wales openly talked about his plans as the future King in an interview during his Cape Town tour.
William shared, "I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation."
He added, "And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. That’s maybe a better way of saying it."
The father-of-three revealed his and Kate Middleton's focus would be on "philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people" during their reign.
William further shared, "And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world."
The Prince, who is currently passionately working on his project related to homelessness, said that his initiatives will always centre around those "values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."